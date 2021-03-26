South African COVID-19 variant detected in Arizona, officials say

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say they have detected the so-called South African variant of COVID-19 in Arizona.

According to a statement released on March 26, AZDHS, along with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and TGen, reported that the B.1.351 strain of COVID-19 was detected in two test samples from the state.

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this SARS-CoV-2 variant, which spreads at a faster rate, was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January. The CDC has advised that currently authorized vaccines so far appear effective against this variant," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with AZDHS say it is typical for viruses to change through mutation as they continue to spread, and new variants are expected to occur over time.

"The discovery of this variant in the state is another reminder that Arizonans should get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can. They also should take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, keeping 6 feet of distance from those who aren’t members of their households, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick," read a portion of the statement.

