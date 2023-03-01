Flamingos form cliques within their flocks, new study finds

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 12:26 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley

Flamingos form cliques within their flocks, new study finds

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations
flamingo2 article

Chilean Flamingos get to finally enjoy the sunshine today at Washington Wetlands centre in Sunderland. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)

UNITED KINGDOM - New research shows that flamingos may be similar to popular high school students – forming cliques with like-minded individuals within their flocks. 

In the study, published in the journal Nature on March 1, scientists analyzed the personalities and social behavior of Caribbean and Chilean flamingos to examine opportunities for social support.

Data was collected from separately housed flocks of 147 Caribbean birds and 115 Chilean birds between March and July 2014. 

Researchers at the University of Exeter and the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) in the United Kingdom found that birds of both species tended to spend time with others whose personality was similar to their own.  

Escaped flamingo from Kansas zoo seen in Texas

The bird and another flamingo escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita on a stormy night in June 2005. (Credit: David Foreman via TPWD)

According to the scientists, this research aimed to document how personality traits (aggressive, exploratory, submissive) influence the social network structure of highly social animals in a captive environment.

In the Caribbean flock, personality was found to have an effect on social roles, meaning that individuals which displayed higher levels of aggressive, exploratory and submissive behavior had more numerous and stronger network connections. 

These birds were also more frequently observed engaging in fights and appeared to be more willing to provide social support when network associates were threatened. In contrast, the personality of the Chilean flamingos did not affect their social role metrics or behavior. However ‘losing’ fights was a more commonly recorded outcome for older birds. 

Researchers say the results showcasing the complex nature of flamingo societies could help in the management of captive flocks.

This study also supports previous findings that flamingos have preferred social partners and are more likely to associate with birds which are similar in personality to themselves. 

A 2017 study found that flamingos form preferential relationships with other individuals in their flocks and that these associations can last over the course of a 12-month period.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.