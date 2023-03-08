The $109K Ford F-150 Raptor R is so hot it costs much more than that

article

The 2023 Ford Raptor R is the most powerful truck the brand has ever sold. And the most expensive.

The high-performance pickup is powered by a supercharged V-8 similar to the one found in the Mustang Shelby GT500.

It's rated at 700 horsepower, which is 250 horsepower more than the standard F-150 Raptor that went on sale in 2021.

The Raptor R's $109,250 starting price is also $30,575 more than the Raptor's, but good luck finding one for that price.

Even as prices finally start easing up on run-of-the-mill F-150s, some dealers are listing the Raptor R for $50,000 or more over its MSRP.

It's not clear yet how many are selling at such inflated prices, but the Raptor R has accounted for 45% of Raptor orders since it went on sale.

However, one was recently offered for auction on the Cars and Bids website and reached a high bid of $151,000.

Ford's overall average transaction price was over $55,000 in December, according to Cox Automotive, driven in part by high-end truck and SUV sales.

The 12 MPG pickup offers a stark contrast to the all-electric Ford F-150 Lighting, but Ford CEO Jim Farley has said customers looking for trucks that can haul long distances and performance vehicles are still interested in internal combustion, and the automaker plans to offer them for years to come.