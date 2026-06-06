Former Arizona mental health counselor arrested by ICE for producing of CSAM, officials say

The Brief A former Tucson mental health counselor was arrested by ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents for allegedly producing child porn. The 33-year-old suspect worked at a behavioral healthcare organization with children and reportedly used the online aliases "velander12" and "Xixi" to contact minors. Authorities are searching for potential additional victims due to the suspect's professional proximity to children.



A former Tucson mental health counselor was arrested for allegedly producing child pornography.

What we know:

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 33-year-old Xiomar Diaz, of Tucson, is accused of being involved in the production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) with child victims, one of whom lived in Tucson.

(Department of Homeland Security)

Diaz, who worked as a mental health counselor at a behavior health care organization, worked in some capacity with kids. Officials said he spoke to children online under the usernames "velander12" or "Xixi."

Several items, including two iPhones, were seized. Officials found around 20 CSAM images or videos, including ones of Diaz engaging in sexual acts with a "young male in the back of Diaz's vehicle," according to a criminal complaint. Those videos were created on May 11.

On a second phone, 20 additional images or videos were discovered, along with a conversation on Snapchat between Diaz and a 15-year-old victim, where they exchanged sexual videos and talked about filming sexual acts together, the report said.

Dig deeper:

Dropbox also reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user uploading videos of suspected CSAM in November 2025.

He was arrested by special agents with ICE Homeland Security Investigations, following an investigation with Tucson Police.

What you can do:

Due to his profession working in proximity with children, authorities are looking for additional information to help identify potential victims he may have abused.

"If your child, or a child you know, was in contact with Xiomar Diaz, please contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or through ICE’s online tip form, or contact your local law enforcement."