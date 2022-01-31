Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst wrote heartbreaking essay in 2021

article

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who jumped to her death from a Manhattan building on Sunday morning, had written last year about the difficulties in her life.

In an essay in Allure, titled A Pageant Queen Reflects on Turning 30, she wrote: "Society has never been kind to those growing old, especially women."

She wrote about dealing with social media comments with "vomit emojis and insults telling me I wasn’t pretty enough to be Miss USA."

Kryst had made history in 2019 as the oldest woman to ever win the title. She was 28 years old.

The ex-Miss North Carolina left behind a note saying she wanted to leave everything to her mother, a former pageant competitor herself who was crowned Mrs. North Carolina in 2002, according to the NY Post.

Her final Instagram post read: "May this day bring you rest and peace."

The NYPD responded to a 9-1-1 call at Kryst's apartment building on 42nd Street at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, police found the 30-year-old lawyer and host on the entertainment news show "Extra" dead at the scene.

Police say they believe Kryst, who lived on the building's 9th floor, jumped to her death.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Kryst's family said in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on 'Extra.' But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

Cheslie Kryst attends the "Gossip Girl" New York Premiere at Spring Studios on June 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE: https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.