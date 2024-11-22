Former Phoenix news anchor indicted; ground beef recall issued | Nightly Roundup

From a former Valley news anchor who was indicted in connection with a COVID relief fraud scheme to a rather unusual place that a Phoenix area man allegedly chose to hide from officers, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 22, 2024.

1. Former Phoenix news anchor indicted

(From File)

Stephanie Hockridge, who once worked for Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV-TV, was indicted along with her husband in connection with a COVID-19 Pandemic relief fraud scheme. Read More

2. Man who found human remains in north Phoenix desert speaks out

The remains were found near the Deer Valley Airport, and there are still unanswered questions surrounding the case. Read More

3. Potential contamination prompts ground beef recall

(Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

More than 165,000 pounds of ground beef products that were shipped nationwide may be contaminated with E. Coli, USDA officials say. Read More

4. Man accused of hiding from officers inside police department parking garage

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

"We can't make this stuff up!" read a portion of a statement released by Tempe Police. Read More

5. Driver crashes into West Phoenix home

The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 22 near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road. Read More

Are there freeway closures this weekend?

(From File)

Per ADOT, there are no major freeway closures from November 22 to November 25. However, the following freeway lane restrictions will be in place:

Southbound tate Route 51 will be narrowed to one lane (left lanes closed) in between Bell Road and Shea Boulevard from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. from November 24 to November 26 for pavement maintenance.

Northbound and Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria) will be narrowed to three lanes at times in areas between McDowell and Thunderbird Roads from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from November 24 to November 26 for lane marking.

"Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors," read a portion of the advisory.

Also, your weather forecast

(From Files)

We are expecting cooler temperatures this weekend! Read More