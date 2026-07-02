Fourth of July travel: Record 72.2 million Americans packing highways and airports

The Brief AAA projects a record-breaking 72.2 million Americans will travel for the Fourth of July holiday. About 85% of holiday travelers plan to drive, facing an Arizona average gas price of $3.97 per gallon.



The countdown to the Fourth of July is officially on as a record-breaking number of Americans prepare to pack the nation's highways and airports for the holiday weekend.

What we know:

According to projections from AAA, an unprecedented 72.2 million people are traveling this week, kicking off what is expected to be one of the busiest holiday rushes in recent history. With 85% of those travelers planning to drive, the massive surge is putting a spotlight on gas prices, infrastructure and airline reliability during a peak summer travel window.

Arizona is among the top destinations feeling the influx, drawing visitors eager to celebrate despite the summer heat. Travelers arriving in Scottsdale and the greater Phoenix area reported packed flights and crowded roads, though many maintained high spirits.

Consumer sentiment

For motorists, however, the excitement is paired with anxiety at the pump. Arizona's average gas price currently stands at $3.97 a gallon. While that is a steep 73-cent increase from this time last year, it offers some relief from the near-$5 average seen over Memorial Day weekend.

Featured article

Drivers have noted the recent fluctuations with a mix of relief and resignation. One motorist remarked that while it feels "crazy" to be happy about gas prices hovering just under $4, it is a welcome dip from the spikes seen over the last month. Others noted that filling up larger vehicles like SUVs still costs around $100 per trip, a financial hit they hope to forget once the holiday relaxation begins.

Dig deeper:

The travel headaches are not limited to the highways. Airports are also facing heavy strain, with some Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport flyers already reporting missed connections and forced overnight hotel stays due to sudden flight delays.

What you can do:

To mitigate the stress of the holiday rush, transportation officials and AAA are advising both motorists and airline passengers to build extra time into their schedules. For those still planning to hit the road, AAA recommends traveling before 11 a.m. on Friday, or waiting until after 3 p.m. on the Fourth of July to avoid the worst of the highway congestion.