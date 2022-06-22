French’s unveils Canada’s next favorite summer treat: Ketchup-flavored popsicles

article

French’s, known for its iconic tomato ketchup has unveiled the most questionable summer treat — unless, maybe, you’re Canadian.

"Frenchsicle," a ketchup-flavored popsicle created by French’s, the condiment maker, will be releasing the new summer snack for a limited time only.

If this sounds appealing to you, there’s a catch. You’ll have to trek to the Great White North to get your hands on the polarizing treat.

The popsicle is currently only available in Vancouver, British Columbia, Toronto, Ontario and Leamington, Ontario at various popups until June 24.

"Hey Canadian friends, your favorite condiment just got a whole lot cooler," French’s wrote in a social media post.

It’s well known that ketchup chips are already a staple in a Canuck’s kitchen. In fact, a survey commissioned by French's found a majority of Canadians (79 percent) say they like or love ketchup.

The popularity of the condiment in the world’s most polite nation is the reason ketchup popsicles will soon be the next big thing.

"I love creating innovative treats that appeal to Canada's diverse tastes," says Happy Pops founder Leila Keshavjee. "I started Happy Pops to bring all-natural, handcrafted flavour to Canadians, so French's locally-grown ketchup is a perfect pairing. I can't wait for people to try this condiment-turned-popsicle."

If you’re lucky enough to live near Canada or willing to make the trek, here are the popups where the treat will be available: