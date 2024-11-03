Gallup's final poll on Trump, Harris; man killed in Phoenix crash: this week's top stories

From the latest on the 2024 Election in Arizona and how the candidates are faring, to a man being killed in a Phoenix crash involving a garbage truck, here are this week's top stories.

1. Where can I vote? Here's a list of early voting locations in Maricopa County

Early voting for the November general election is underway in Maricopa County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by putting them in an official drop box or by going to a physical location to vote.

Click to read more.

2. Here's what Gallup's final poll says about Trump, Harris

Gallup released its final preelection assessment asking respondents how they feel about the presidential and vice-presidential candidates based on a favorable and unfavorable opinion.

Click to read more.

3. Arizona woman outlives cancer prognosis as she receives targeted treatment

A Valley mom was given a terminal breast cancer diagnosis last November, and through technological advances at a personalized oncology center right here in Arizona, she nears the one-year mark with no signs of disease.

Click to read more.

4. Woman killed, allegedly by her son in San Tan Valley. Niece says she thought it was a 'sick Halloween joke'

A family member of a woman who was killed, allegedly by her own son, is speaking out about the tragic ordeal. The investigation included a fake kidnapping call made by the son, according to authorities.

Click to read more.

5. Man killed, three others hurt in Phoenix crash involving garbage truck

A crash involving several cars, including a garbage truck, killed a man and badly injured several others in Phoenix on Oct. 28.

Click to read more.

6. Friends and family support woman who was placed in a coma after bad crash on US 60

A Valley woman is recovering after a bad accident when a truck jack-knifed on US 60, throwing pipes and a power pole onto her car.

Click to read more.

7. Details emerge in case of Tempe man who allegedly had his father's body inside a freezer

More details are emerging about a Tempe man who was arrested after skeletal remains were found in his freezer. Police records say Joseph Hill Jr., 51, told officers the remains belonged to his father and had them for more than four years.

Click to read more.

8. Killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now unlikely after she was caught trying to profit off case: report

Susan Smith, the South Carolina woman who drowned her two young sons in October 1994, reportedly believes her chance of being paroled 30 years later is unlikely following her recent flub with prison rules.

Click to read more.

9. Kamala Harris held Phoenix rally on Halloween as Election Day nears

Harris hosted a "When We Vote We Win" rally on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater. The event could very well be Harris' final visit to Arizona before the election, and marked a final chance to reach undecided voters and encourage people to head to the polls.

Click to read more.

10. School resource officer accused of domestic violence-related offenses: Buckeye PD

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say one of their school resource officers has been arrested. The arrest was announced in a statement released on the afternoon of Oct. 29.

Click to read more.