Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

Get on and cool down! Phoenix city bus deployed as a cooling center

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Extreme Heat: Bus used as cooling center

PHOENIX - For over 20 consecutive days, Phoenix residents have been dealing with temperatures above 110°F, and the heat wave is especially dangerous for those who have nowhere else to go to escape the heat.

City officials, meanwhile, are now utilizing a city bus as a cooling center in order to help the homeless.

"People can get water and cooling towel and sit on the bus until about 7 o'clock tonight," said Michelle Litwin with the City of Phoenix Office of Heat Response and Mitigation.

The bus is parked near 10th Avenue and Jackson in Downtown Phoenix. Officials said the spot was picked because data shows the area has produced the highest volume of heat-related 911 calls since the start of the current heatwave.

"We keep seeing the extreme warning being pushed out and pushed out, so we're working on a daily basis, minute by minute, trying to account for how hot it is, and making adjustments, like bringing out cool buses, and work with our heat relief partners to extend hours, and being as adaptive as possible," said Litwin.

The nearby Human Services Campus provides 900 beds, and fills up daily. Outside, more than 1,000 people who couldn’t secure a bed sleep on searing sidewalks in makeshift dwellings.  

"People don't get a chance to cool off overnight. There's no place outside where the temperature is dropping below 90F," said Amy Schwabenlender, Executive Director of Human Services Campus. "There's been no rain. The wind, if it blows, is hot. What all of us who work here are most concerned about is how do we help people survive through this."

As of July 24, NWS forecasts call for the intense heatwave to end on Sunday.

Morning Weather Forecast - 7/25/23

Another hot day ahead with a high around 117° and a 20% chance of storms tonight.