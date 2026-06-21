Glendale Popstroke hosts Father's Day mini-golf celebrations

The Brief Many Valley families chose to celebrate Father's Day early in the day by hitting the mini-golf greens. Families arrived early at Popstroke's Westgate location to enjoy outdoor time before the summer temperatures soared. While friendly competition was on display, families emphasized that the day was truly about spending quality time together.



There is nothing quite like a day spent outside with your kids, a putter, and a golf ball.

Local perspective:

Many families got an early start to their Father's Day celebrations this year, heading out to Popstroke at Westgate Entertainment District to enjoy a morning on the course.

"We were looking for activities to do with the kids, and mini-golf seemed like a good idea," said Lars Torkeson, one of the many fathers out on the greens.

What we know:

Popstroke, a Tiger Woods-designed mini-golf experience, features two 18-hole courses. In addition to the Westgate location in Glendale, the company also operates a venue in Scottsdale's Talking Stick Entertainment District.

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To sweeten the holiday, the venue made sure the guests of honor felt appreciated.

"Every father that comes in, we're offering the purchase of a golf pass, they get a complimentary draft beer," said Marco Vasquez, Popstroke Sales Manager. "We have lots of TVs, backyard games, so really, the entertainment—you can't beat it."

For many families, arriving early was key to beating the desert heat, allowing them to complete the courses comfortably. While the games brought out some friendly rivalries, golf skills varied widely among the crowd.

What they're saying:

"Do you play golf?" asked Miles Neese. "I do, but not well."

Gesturing to his son, Torkeson laughed, "He's the golfer—he's aspiring to be a golfer. I'm not at all."

Why you should care:

Ultimately, whether the putts found the cup or not didn't seem to matter. The main goal of the day was simply to spend time together as a family and celebrate the dads who do so much.

"I wanted to spend Father's Day with my dad," said Kyra Neese. "Just spending time together, enjoying... we have a pretty cool family."

For the fathers out there, that quality time is the best gift of all.

"I like the challenges, I like getting [the kids] through the challenges," Torkeson said. "And it's just rewarding to see your kids grow up and become amazing individuals.