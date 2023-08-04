Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Google's new feature helps remove private information from search results

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 12:43PM
Google
FOX TV Digital Team
Google-on-a-screen.jpg article

The Google logo on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone and a desktop computer. (David Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Privacy and safety are at the top of mind for many when online, and Google is rolling out a new feature to protect users. 

The California-based technology giant is updating its "Results about you" page, which launched last year, with a new dashboard in the next few days for users to request the removal of personal information like your phone number, address, or email from the company's search engine, according to a Google blog post

Google can send a notification when your sensitive information appears, and through this tool, you can review and request the removal of that information through a few steps. 

RELATED: Google is adding AI to search engines: Here's how it will work

Users can find the tool in the Google app by clicking on their Google account photo and selecting the "Results about you" page.

Once Google receives the request, you will get an email confirmation. 

If there isn't enough information for Google to review your request, the company explains on its website that it will provide instructions to resubmit a new one.

This new updated feature is in English in the U.S., but Google says they plan to make it available in more languages and locations. 

Additionally, Google also made updates to protect users from explicit images. The improvements to parental controls allow Google to blur explicit images (adult or graphic violent content) in search results, the company announced earlier this year. 

Users can also remove personal or explicit images as part of Google's updated policies. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 