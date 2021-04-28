Gov. Ducey calls for US action on water contamination near bases

Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on the federal government to identify and treat groundwater contamination near four current and former military air bases in metro Phoenix and Tucson.

Ducey wrote Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about contaminations found in water near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, the former Williams Air Force Base in Williams and the Arizona Air National Guard base at Tucson International Airport, Ducey’s office said Wednesday.

The letter dated April 27 cited contamination by chemicals used in firefighting materials.

Ducey called for sharing of data and taking other steps to protect public drinking water systems, including stopping spread of underground plumes of contaminants.

"Ensuring that all Arizonans have the cleanest possible drinking water from public water systems today and for our future is critical for our health and well-being and a top priority of our state," Ducey wrote.

Advertisement

Continuing Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.