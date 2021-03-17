Gov. Ducey signs bill allowing authorities to prosecute adults who encourage minors to die by suicide

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill on March 17 that would have adults face manslaughter charges if they advise or encourage minors to die by suicide.

The bill was created following the suicide of Valley teen Adrio Romine, who took his own life after talking with a stranger in an online chatroom.

The adult had reportedly given the teen instructions on how to take his own life, but no law had been broken at the time of his death.

The 17-year-old's mother, Paolla Jordan, worked with Representative Jeff Weninger to craft HB2459 in her son's memory and to prevent it from happening to other teenagers.

Advertisement

"Protecting Arizona families is our number one priority — and while there’s always more work to be done, this is a step in the right direction," said Governor Ducey in a statement. "Thank you, Paolla, for sharing your story. You created this change, and it wouldn’t have happened without your dedication to protecting other families."

Jordan discussed the dangers children face online in a statement.

"There are dangerous people out there that can prey on our children on the internet," Jordan said. "Today there is a consequence for a predator’s actions. This law will help protect our children today. I was proud to work with Representative Weninger on getting HB2459 Laloboy Act through the finish line, and I am grateful to everyone working to protect children facing suicidal thoughts."

Read the full news release here: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/03/governor-ducey-signs-legislation-protect-minors-facing-mental-health-issues

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.