Gov. Ducey speaks out on stay at home order and economic recovery amid coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Doug Ducey has touched on the issue of reopening the state, which has seen many activities grind to a halt due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Since 5:00 p.m. on March 31, Arizona has been under a stay-at-home order. The order, officially titled as a "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy, asks Arizonans to limited their time away from their home.

The order has listed a number of activities that are exempt from the order. In addition, a number of business categories are considered to be essential, such as gas stations, grocery stores. Meanwhile, barbers, salons, spas and massage parlors have been ordered to close on April 4.

The stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, 2020. More data needs to be collected in the next 16 days in order for that to happen.

In tweets Gov. Ducey made on Monday to his Twitter page, he said he wants to get the economy moving and people back to work when it is safe and healthy for people to do so.

"Slowing the spread of #COVID19 remains our number one focus," Gov. Ducey tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Governor has signed an executive order to share date with law enforcement. Contact tracing could also play a role.

"I agree with the case tracing. I’m intrigued about what Apple and Google are talking about with Apples and Androids for people who say they’ve tested positively, so you can track this down," said Bobby Robbins, President of University of Arizona.

Economic recovery

In a statement released Tuesday, Gov. Ducey said he has sent letters to leaders of the state's lodging and business communities for feedback on a plan for economic recovery after the pandemic.

"Public health remains our top priority," the Governor wrote, in the letter. "But in addition to the "response," we are also focused on the "recovery." With unprecedented unemployment, and our small businesses struggling to stay afloat, we know there will be much work to be done in reinvigorating Arizona's economy."

Antibody test partnership announced

In addition to talking about the economy, Gov. Ducey also announced a partnership between the state and the University of Arizona to provide COVID-19 antibody tests for 250,000 health care professionals and first responders.

“We think that by doing this test, we’ll get valuable information about who’s had the disease, who’s had it in the past, potentially inferring immunity,” said Robbins.

The university will produce the 250,000 tests and plans to provide 60,000 to all staff, faculty and students on a voluntary basis. Robbins says he plans on doing it next week.

“I think I’m gonna be the first one that will volunteer next Monday," said Robbins. "I’m gonna film it and let everyone see how it works. I don’t bet much, but I’d bet I have the antibodies. Never had fever, never had a cough, but all the contacts I’ve had I’d be surprised if I don’t have the antibody."

Even Gov. Ducey speculated whether his own family may have already had the virus.

"My wife was very sick in late January, along with my middle son Joe," said Gov. Ducey. "My mom was incredibly sick in mid-January. Did they have COVID-19? We don’t know. But that’s what the antibody testing would tell us."

