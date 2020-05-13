Grand Canyon taking steps to reopen starting May 15

article

As Arizona's stay-at-home order comes to an end, the Grand Canyon is taking steps to reopen and provide recreational access to some parts of the South Rim.

The park plans to partially reopen their South Rim South Entrance May 15-18 from 6 A.M.-10 A.M., with limited access to:

Viewpoints at Pipe Creek Vista, Shoshone Point, Twin Overlooks, Duck on a Rock, Thor's Hammer, No Name Point and Navajo Point - vehicles will be asked to turn around at Navajo Point.

Picnic areas near Shoshone Point Pavilion, east of Yaki Road, Thor's Hammer and Buggeln Picnic Area

Restrooms by the Grand Canyon National Park sign on the South Entrance, the picnic area east of Yaki Road, Shoshone Point and Buggeln Picnic Area

However, other locations like the Grand Canyon Village and the Rim Trail will remain closed to visitors.

"This initial reopening phase will increase access to our public lands in a responsible way by offering the main feature of the park for the public, the view of the canyon, while reducing the potential exposure of COVID-19 to our nearly 2,500 residents," said Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable.

Visitors can stay at the park throughout the day once they enter, but overnight accomodations will not be available.

The park closed on April 1 after Coconino County Officials recommended that the park close to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This move comes as the state's stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Pools and gyms are able to open starting May 13, with restaurants being able to open on May 11.

Other recreational areas like casinos are taking steps to reopen, while Salt River Tubing has announced that they are set to reopen on May 16.

