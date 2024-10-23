Guilty verdict in teen's house party murder; man accused of political crimes l Morning News Brief

A guilty verdict was reached in the shooting death of an Arizona teen at a house party; a man accused of firing shots at a Democratic campaign office and tampering with political signs was arrested; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 23.

1. Friends mourn after verdict in teen's murder

A guilty verdict was reached on a 14-year-old who was charged in the shooting death of former Casa Grande Union High School student Hailey Stephens. Read more here.

2. Suspect in powder on political signs, DNC office shootings arrested

Jeffrey Kelly

An arrest was made in a string of attacks on the Democratic National Committee Tempe office, as well as an incident in Ahwatukee that involved political signs and razor blades. Read more here.

3. Woman arrested in Glendale shooting

Police lights file/generic

A shooting in Glendale landed a man in the hospital and the police department says it appears to have been related to domestic violence. Read more here.

4. Arizona coach arrested

Jason Imhoff

A 45-year-old coach at a Valley special education school has been arrested for allegedly luring a minor. Read more here.

5. No parole for killer mom?

Susan Smith, pictured in a recent mugshot at left and as a 22-year-old in 1994 at right, has been incarcerated in South Carolina for nearly 30 years for the murder of her two sons. (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Susan Smith, the South Carolina woman who drowned her two young sons in October 1994, reportedly believes her chance of being paroled 30 years later is unlikely following her recent flub with prison rules. Read more here.

Today's weather

Wednesday will be a warm day in the Valley with near-record temperatures. Read more here.