'Handsome dude': Florida K-9 dons uniform, tie for new ID badge
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - K-9 Chico is getting lots of attention online after taking a new ID picture.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of his new badge photo on Thursday. The brave but cute K-9 wore his uniform and even a tie for the occasion.
The comments quickly filled up on the post by the Sheriff's Office, with many calling him a "handsome dude" and "so cute."
This isn't the first time K-9 Chico has shown off his adorable smile either.
MORE NEWS: President Trump, Joe Biden to meet for final debate before election
Advertisement
For example, in May, the brave pup posed in a sombrero for Cinco De Mayo.
Then in August, he celebrated National Dog Day while donning a pilot's helmet.
K-9 Chico, stay safe and smiling out there!
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.