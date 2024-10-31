Harris and Trump in Arizona on Halloween; The Zone cleanup anniversary l Morning News Brief

Five days before Election Day, both presidential candidates will be in the Valley for campaign events; the area in Phoenix known as The Zone has drastically changed since a massive cleanup effort began one year ago; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, October 31.

1. Harris, Trump in Arizona

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. (Photos by Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will both be in the Valley on Halloween just five days before Election Day. Read more here.

2. The Zone cleanup anniversary

It's been one year since the cleanup of the area known as The Zone began and the results have been drastic. Read more here.

3. Driver crashes into pool

A driver was not hurt after crashing into an apartment complex swimming pool on Oct. 31 near 35th and Grand Avenues. Read more here.

4. Valley mom outlives cancer diagnosis

Tammy Murrow

A Valley mom was given a terminal breast cancer diagnosis last November, and through technological advances at a personalized oncology center right here in Arizona, she nears the one-year mark with no signs of disease. Read more here.

5. JD Vance returning to AZ

Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in New York City. (P Expand

Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will be back in Arizona this weekend for a campaign rally. Read more here.

Today's weather

Happy Halloween! We'll see perfect conditions tonight for trick-or-treating in the Valley. Read more here.