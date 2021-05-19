Expand / Collapse search
Caught on camera: Hate crime investigation underway in Beverly Grove

By Bob DeCastro and Kelli Johnson
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Hate crime investigation underway in Beverly Grove

Los Angeles Police Department investigators were working to determine whether an attack on diners in Beverly Grove was a hate crime.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Department investigators were working to determine whether an attack on diners in the Beverly Grove neighborhood was a hate crime. The violent incident was caught on camera.

The horrific altercation was reported on the night of May 17 around 10 p.m. outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

Witnesses who sent FOX 11 the video said it was a peaceful night until a group of people, possibly pro-Palestinian supporters, drove past the restaurant in a caravan multiple times and yelled anti-Semitic slurs.

Later in the evening, one of the diners allegedly yelled something back at them. The suspects then got out of their car and a brawl ensued, causing paramedics to be called to the scene.

During the fight, bottles were thrown and pepper spray was used. Police eventually arrived and the crowd dispersed.

No arrests were made and no one was seriously injured in the ugly fight. 

The suspects were wearing all black clothing and investigators are working to identify them. 

The heavily populated area has a large Jewish population, officials said. An Orthodox community is nearby and police said they are concerned about other harassment or threats against Jewish Americans in the area. More incidents were reported last night and authorities were looking to see if the incidents are related.