Hoax results in Queen Creek evacuations; Brothers arrested after deadly Phoenix shooting | Nightly Roundup

article

Brothers arrested in connection with deadly North Phoenix shooting; AZ Supreme Court evacuated due to suspicious package; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, January 5, 2026.

1. Brothers arrested following deadly shooting

Investigators say arrests (suspects pictured) have been made in connection with a shooting in North Phoenix that left one person dead on Jan. 2.

The backstory:

The shooting happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers responded at around 1:30 p.m., and when they arrived, two men were found with at least one gunshot wound each. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them, identified as 25-year-old Manuel Fonseca, died.

Read More

2. Suspicious package prompts AZ Supreme Court evacuation

DPS officials say a suspicious package led to the evacuation of multiple buildings near Downtown Phoenix on Jan. 5.

What they're saying:

"Multiple buildings were evacuated on the Capitol Mall, including the State Courts building, which houses the Arizona State Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals, Division One," said DPS Public Information Officer Bart Graves.

Read More

3. "Potential bomb threat" resulted in Queen Creek evacuation

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office gave an all-clear, after they said deputies were investigating a "potential bomb threat" in Queen Creek.

Dig deeper:

Deputies at the scene told is that the incident was a hoax, and may have been part of a nationwide swatting incident.

Read More

4. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly censured over video

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Jan. 5 that he has moved to formally censure U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, months after the retired Navy Captain appeared in a video that called on troops to "refuse illegal orders."

The other side:

"If Pete Hegseth, the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in our country’s history, thinks he can intimidate me with a censure or threats to demote me or prosecute me, he still doesn’t get it. I will fight this with everything I’ve got — not for myself, but to send a message back that Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump don’t get to decide what Americans in this country get to say about their government," Sen. Kelly wrote in a statement.

Read More

5. What's changed for taxes in 2026

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Your paycheck could be a little larger in 2026.

Why you should care:

Because of inflation adjustments, income thresholds for the two lowest brackets rose by about 4%, while higher brackets increased by roughly 2.3% compared with 2025 levels. The agency also announced higher standard deductions and other provisions.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast