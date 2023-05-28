'Horrific' Mesa shootings, child shot in chest, deadly Goodyear crash: tonight's top stories

Our top stories for tonight include the names of the victims in a deadly Mesa crime spree, a fiery Goodyear crash that killed 2 and a woman being killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix on May 28.

1. PD: Victims' names released following deadly Mesa shooting spree

A suspect has been arrested after a string of shootings in Mesa and Phoenix that left four people dead and one person injured.

Iren Byers, 20, was originally taken into custody near Main Street and Ext Road for trespassing on May 28. He allegedly confessed to all the crimes, and he told police where they could find the clothes he wore and the handgun he used for the shootings.

2. 12-year-old Tolleson boy shot in the chest, police say

The Tolleson Police Department says a 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest Sunday night.

The incident happened near 93rd Avenue and McKinley Street, says Sgt. Obed Gaytan on May 28.

3. 2 killed, 3 hurt in Goodyear crash involving several cars, fire department says

Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a Goodyear multi-car crash on Sunday, the fire department said.

The crash happened near 155th Avenue and Indian School Road on the evening of May 28.

4. Body discovered on Glendale road, hit-and-run investigation underway

A passerby reported seeing the body at around 5:30 a.m. on May 28. The victim's identity was not released.

Police say that the man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

5. Woman killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash; 18-year-old arrested

Just after 4 a.m. at 71st Avenue and Thomas Road, officers responded to reports of a serious crash. When they got there, they found a woman lying on the roadway with "obvious signs of trauma" and two cars that had crashed.

