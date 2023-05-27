Mesa Police investigate 'horrific' 4 shootings: 3 dead, 1 hurt, a person detained

Four separate shootings, three people killed, another person injured, and a person is detained, the Mesa Police Department said in a news release on May 27.

On Saturday afternoon, police announced the investigation, giving a timeline of when and where the victims were found.

On May 26 around 10:30 p.m., police found the body of a 41-year-old man near Alma School Road and Main Street.

While police were still investigating the body being found, they heard gunshots in the area. By 12:15 a.m. later that morning, officers found a 36-year-old woman who had been shot near Main Street and Stewart – she's stable at the hospital with serious injuries.

At around 1 a.m. near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road, a man's body was found at the Greyhound Station – he's also believed to be 41.

As police searched the area, another body was found around 2 a.m. near 2nd Avenue and Extension, just blocks away. That victim is only identified as an adult man.

"While this case is very complex and still in the beginning stages, the Mesa Police Department has identified an investigative lead, who is currently detained," police said. "Search warrants are being served and interviews of potential witnesses are still being conducted."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Mesa PD at 480-644-2211.

The department says the case is "very active" and of course, it's ongoing.

‘Horrific act’

Mesa's Mayor released a statement on the shootings, calling it a tragedy.

"I am deeply disturbed by the violence in Mesa last night. Our Mesa community grieves for the victims and mourns with their loved ones. This is a tragedy felt throughout the City. Mesa residents deserve a safe and peaceful city. Unfortunately, incidents like this are all too common in large and small cities throughout the country. Despite last night’s horrific act by one person, Mesa is one of the safest large cities in America and that is due in large part to our excellent police department. We applaud the Mesa Police Department for its swift response, investigation and quick apprehension of a suspect."