I-10 in Tucson reopens after crash involving overturned semi

A serious crash involving an overturned semi truck shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way in Tucson, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Troopers said multiple people were hurt but did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

Details were not released regarding what caused the crash on Feb. 9, or how many vehicles were involved.

Photos from the scene showed the length of the semi-trailer blocking the freeway with the tractor flipped upside down.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the highway reopened.

