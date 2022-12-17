I-17 shut reopens in north Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Union Hills Drive after a serious crash Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.
Troopers said multiple people were seriously hurt and that several cars were involved, but no other details were released about the collision.
The lanes opened just before 9 a.m.
