I-17 shut reopens in north Phoenix after serious crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:55AM
PHOENIX - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Union Hills Drive after a serious crash Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Troopers said multiple people were seriously hurt and that several cars were involved, but no other details were released about the collision.

The lanes opened just before 9 a.m.

