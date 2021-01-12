Joint Chiefs of Staff send memo to military decrying pro-Trump Capitol riot, affirming Biden's victory

The military’s top leaders have issued a memo to forces decrying last week’s Capitol Hill violence and reminding service members that freedom of speech does not give anyone the right to resort to violence.

Tuesday's memo was signed by all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It also reminded military members that Joe Biden was duly elected and will be sworn in as the next president on Jan. 20.

The memo said, "Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values and oath; it is against the law."

The memo made no direct mention of military members having participated in last week’s insurrection.