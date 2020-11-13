Expand / Collapse search

Kim Ng: Miami Marlins name first female general manager in MLB history

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Published 
Updated 9 mins ago
A file image shows Kim Ng as assistant general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Goren/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins have hired Kim Ng as the team’s general manager, making her the first female GM in the history of Major League Baseball.

The team announced the move on Friday, saying Ng has been “making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence.”

NG is also believed to be the first Asian-American GM in MLB history. She is also believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America, the team said.

She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11).

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins' top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

