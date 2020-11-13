Kim Ng: Miami Marlins name first female general manager in MLB history

article

The Miami Marlins have hired Kim Ng as the team’s general manager, making her the first female GM in the history of Major League Baseball.

The team announced the move on Friday, saying Ng has been “making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence.”

NG is also believed to be the first Asian-American GM in MLB history. She is also believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America, the team said.

She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11).

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins' top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

