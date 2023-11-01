Latest consumer product recalls: Best Buy pressure cookers may cause burns, eyedrops could lead to infections

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Oct. 25-Nov.1 that consumers should know about.

1. 930,000 pressure cookers sold at Best Buy recalled due to possible burn hazard

2. Cosco Jump recalls Spin & Play activity toy after injuries reported

3. FDA issues warning over several eyedrop products due to infection risk

4. Oysters distributed to 10 states recalled over salmonella, E. coli concerns

5. Dog food may be contaminated with salmonella

(United States Food and Drug Administration)

Mid America Pet Food is recalling three lots of the following products because they may be contaminated with salmonella: Victor Super Premium Dog Food and Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers."

"Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting," the FDA continued. "Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."

No human or pet illnesses have been reported.

The products were sold nationwide.

