Latest consumer product recalls: Cantaloupes tainted with salmonella, electric fireplaces may overheat, more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Nov. 8-15 that consumers should know about.

1. Arizona produce company recalls cantaloupes over salmonella concerns

2. Children's nightgowns sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

Just over 13,000 iMOONZZZ children's nightgowns are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries, officials said.

The nightgowns were sold on Amazon in various sizes – 3-4T, 5-6 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, 8-9 Years, and 10-12 Years.

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them and contact iMOONZZZ for a full refund," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release. "Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment by email at imoonzzz-recall@cdreame.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. iMOONZZZ is contacting all known purchasers directly."

3. Undeclared milk allergen in Frito-Lay snack

Frito-Lay is issuing a voluntary recall of just over 16,000 bags of "Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps" because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

"The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer complaint," the United States Food and Drug Administration said in a news release. "Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags."

The veggie crisps were distributed to retailers nationwide.

"No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date," the FDA said. "If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action."

4. Electric fireplaces sold at Lowe's recalled due to fire hazard

Over 14,000 42-inch Twin-Star Style Selections electric fireplaces have been recalled because they can overheat, a fire hazard.

The fireplaces were sold exclusively at Lowe's.

"Twin-Star and Lowe’s have received 24 reports of overheating, fire or smoke incidents," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release. "These include two reports of property damage. No injuries have been reported."

Consumers with the recalled fireplaces should stop using them and fill out a recall registration form at www.twinstarhome.com/recall.

5. More pet food recalled due to salmonella risk

Mid-America Pet Food is expanding a voluntary recall of pet food due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recalled products include: Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member’s Mark varieties with best-by-dates before Oct. 31, 2024.

The dog foods were distributed and sold nationwide.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the FDA said in a news release. "Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever."

As of Sept. 1, seven people reported salmonella infections.

