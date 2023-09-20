Latest consumer product recalls: Kraft cheese slices, 58K pounds of ground beef, chocolate cake

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Sept. 13-20 that consumers should know about.
1. Kraft recall: Cheese slice wrappers could pose choking hazard, company says
More than 80,000 cases of Kraft Singles American processed cheese have been recalled after several consumer complaints.
2. Over 58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E.coli concerns
Recalled beef was shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan, Ohio.
3. Generac recalls nearly 64,000 units of portable generators due to fire, burn hazard
Generac has issued a recall for close to 64,000 of their portable generators for fire and burn hazards after 27 incidents were reported, including three severe burns.
4. Water Bead toys recalled after one baby dies, another seriously injured
A water beads toy sold exclusively at Target has been recalled after a baby's death.
5. Cake sold at Walmart recalled over undeclared allergen
Cake slices sold at Walmart stores nationwide are being recalled because they have an undeclared allergen and could pose a serious risk to some customers, federal health officials warned.