Latest consumer product recalls: Kraft cheese slices, 58K pounds of ground beef, chocolate cake

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Sept. 13-20 that consumers should know about.

1. Kraft recall: Cheese slice wrappers could pose choking hazard, company says

2. Over 58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E.coli concerns

3. Generac recalls nearly 64,000 units of portable generators due to fire, burn hazard

4. Water Bead toys recalled after one baby dies, another seriously injured

5. Cake sold at Walmart recalled over undeclared allergen