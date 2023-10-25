Latest consumer product recalls: Marijuana sold in AZ, dog food contaminated with salmonella, and more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Oct. 18-25 that consumers should know about.

1. Check the stash: Pot product being recalled in Arizona

2. 61,000 gun safes recalled after report of 12-year-old boy's shooting death

3. Diced onions sold in Arizona may contain salmonella

Gills Onions is recalling "Gills Onions branded fresh diced onions" because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced.

"Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA wrote in a news release. "Symptoms usually occur within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and usually last four to seven days."

The recalled products were sold in several states, including Arizona.

"Anyone who has an expired, recalled product in their possession should not consume it and should destroy or discard it," the FDA said.

4. Dog food sold in Arizona recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

TFP Nutrition is recalling "Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food" due to potential salmonella contamination, the United States Food and Drug Administration said.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the FDA wrote in a news release.

The recalled product was manufactured on Oct.4-5 and was sold in multiple states, including Arizona.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with the affected dog food can contact TFP Nutrition for a replacement or refund.

5. 'Thomas & Friends' railway truck recalled due to choking hazard

Fisher Price is recalling the "Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates" and the "Troublesome Truck & Paint" because a small plastic piece that connects the trains can detach, posing a choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The trucks were sold online at Amazon and at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers with the affected products should contact Fisher Price for a refund.

