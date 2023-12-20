Expand / Collapse search

Latest consumer product recalls: Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals, Coca-Cola products, and more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Dec. 13-20 that consumers should know about.

1. Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals sold nationwide over salmonella risk

Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals sold nationwide over salmonella risk
Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals sold nationwide over salmonella risk

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness related to the recalled products, the FDA reports.

2. 300K air fryers recalled after burns reported

300K air fryers recalled after burns reported
300K air fryers recalled after burns reported

There are dozens of reports of the PowerXL air fryers breaking, including three that caused burns.

3. Coca-Cola recalls: Sprite, Fanta Orange, Diet Coke pulled from store shelves

Coca-Cola recalls: Sprite, Fanta Orange, Diet Coke pulled from store shelves in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi
Coca-Cola recalls: Sprite, Fanta Orange, Diet Coke pulled from store shelves in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi

Some 2,000 Sprite, Fanta Orange, and Diet Coke 12-packs have been recalled from stores in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Here's what you need to know.

4. Nearly 2 million travel irons recalled due to fire, burn and shock risk

Nearly 2 million travel irons recalled due to fire, burn and shock risk
Nearly 2 million travel irons recalled due to fire, burn and shock risk

U.S. consumer safety officials said there have been dozens of reported incidents involving the Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons.

5. Traeger grills recalled due to fire hazard

Traeger is recalling about 37,000 Flatrock Flat Top propane grills because an incorrectly labeled burner control knob can lead to a fire hazard.

"The burner control knob can be incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being unintentionally left on, posing a fire hazard," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

Consumers with the recalled grills should stop using them and contact Traeger at 833-654-2407 or online at www.traeger.com/recall for a free repair kit. 

The grills were sold nationwide at Ace Hardware, Home Depot and Scheels stores.

No fires or injuries have been reported.

