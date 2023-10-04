Expand / Collapse search

Latest consumer product recalls: Rodent feces found in oregano, baby bassinets sold at Walmart

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Sept. 27 - Oct. 4 that consumers should know about.

1. Seasonings recalled over rodent feces in oregano samples from Pennsylvania food manufacturer

Seasonings recalled over rodent feces in oregano samples from Pennsylvania food manufacturer

A food manufacturer has recalled a host of seasoning after rodent feces were found in samples of oregano.

2. All Onewheel electric skateboards are under recall after 4 deaths and serious injury reports

All Onewheel electric skateboards are under recall after 4 deaths and serious injury reports

All models of Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards are under recall after at least four deaths and multiple injuries were reported in recent years.

3. Bassinets recalled over suffocation risks to babies; seller not offering fix

Bassinets recalled over suffocation risks to babies; seller not offering fix

The bassinets do not meet federal safety requirements, and the company is not cooperating with regulators or offering a fix for customers who bought them.

4. Nearly 273,000 Ram trucks recalled because rear view camera image may not show on screen

Nearly 273,000 Ram trucks recalled because rear view camera image may not show on screen

Stellantis is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because the radio software can stop the rear view camera image from being displayed.

5. Nasal sprays recalled due to microbial contamination

nasal spray recalled

(United States Food and Drug Administration)

Biomic Sciences is recalling all lots of "ION Sinus Support," 'ION Biome Sinus" and "Restore Sinus Spray" because the products contain microbial contamination.

"In the population most at risk, patients or individuals who recently underwent nasal or sinus surgery, there is a reasonable probability that the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as bacteremia or fungemia, invasive bacterial or fungal rhinosinusitis, or disseminated fungal infection," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release.

The nasal sprays were sold nationwide at retail stores and online.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should contact Biomic Sciences for a refund.

