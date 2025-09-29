Latest on deadly flooding in Globe; Stowaway found dead in plane | Nightly Roundup

article

Cleanup continues after flood ravages Arizona towns; plane maintenance crews make shocking discovery; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 29, 2025.

1. Volunteers help flood-ravaged Arizona town

What we know:

In the aftermath of catastrophic flooding in the Globe-Miami area, hundreds of volunteers have poured into the small towns to help with the cleanup.

What they're saying:

"They could see that the water level completely filled the basement. I mean, it was devastating. So it was kind of eye-opening for them, like, man, this is real destruction," said Fred Clare, assistant football coach at Combs High School.

2. Phoenix area DJ arrested

What we know:

A Valley DJ has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife.

Dig deeper:

Police said they took 37-year-old Christopher Villa (pictured) into custody on Sept. 28. They say the incident began when Villa's wife talked to him about seeing a therapist again, after he made comments about her allegedly cheating on him a year ago. Officers say Villa accused her of not wanting to make their marriage work, after which the alleged assault happened.

3. Meth, fentanyl seized during Arizona bust

(Courtesy: Drug Enforcement Administration)

What we know:

A Mexican man who authorities say was in Arizona illegally was arrested for reportedly having dozens of pounds of meth to distribute.

Big picture view:

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Jose Ismael Castro Leon, was arrested at a Phoenix parking lot on Sept. 22. According to officials, the arrest happened during an alleged drug deal.

4. Assistant Mesa Police Chief under investigation

What we know:

The assistant police chief with the Mesa Police Department is under investigation for misconduct.

Dig deeper:

According to Mesa Police officials, Ed Wessing has been employed for 27 years, and was assigned as the Community Services Bureau Chief, overseeing their training division, human resources division, peer support and wellness, financial services, and community relations.

5. Stowaway found dead in plane

What we know:

The body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of an American Airlines flight from Europe, according to police in North Carolina.

Local perspective:

Officials said maintenance staff found the body on Sunday while servicing the aircraft.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

