Looming SNAP benefits pause affecting Arizonans; Medication placed under recall | Nightly Roundup

Latest on the looming SNAP benefits pause; person flees from rollover crash in north Phoenix; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 30, 2025.

1. Gov. Hobbs speaks out on SNAP benefit pause

During a visit to a Phoenix area food bank, Governor Katie Hobbs blamed President Donald Trump for the impending SNAP food assistance benefits pause.

By the numbers:

Data from the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) shows 855,273 people receiving SNAP benefits as of September 2025, including around 508,000 adults and 347,000 children. About 442,000 of them, or about 51.7% of all program participants, live in Maricopa County.

5. What to know about SNAP benefits

In recent days, there have been increased interest in a federal food assistance program that is known as SNAP, as funding for the program is set to run out in the coming days.

Big picture view:

According to reports from the Associated Press, funding for SNAP will run out on Friday, Oct. 31. The AP is also reporting that the Trump administration has rejected using more than $5 billion in contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing into November.

2. Blood pressure medication recalled

A New Jersey-based pharmaceuticals company is recalling more than 500,000 bottles of a blood pressure medication.

Dig deeper:

Officials said the voluntary recall is classified by the FDA as a Class I risk level, "in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

3. Person flees from I-17 crash scene

The DPS is investigating a rollover crash that involved three vehicles in north Phoenix.

Local perspective:

Investigators said besides the person who fled, another person suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, which happened near I-17 and Dixileta Drive.

4. Fentanyl pills seized in the West Valley

Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized from a home in El Mirage, according to police.

What they're saying:

The drug seizure happened near 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Investigators said "other search warrants were served at this home in the past for drug-related criminal activity."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

