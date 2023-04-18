Lori Vallow murder trial day 11: Son of 'Doomsday mom' testifies

The trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of killing her two kids, resumes on Tuesday in Idaho.

Vallow, who used to live in Arizona, is accused of murder conspiracy in the deaths of her two kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She's also facing murder conspiracy in the death of her husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Last week, the jury heard testimony from law enforcement, including an Arizona detective and Lori's former best friend. Zulema Pastenes, the widow of Lori's brother, Alex Cox, finished up her testimony on April 18 before Colby Ryan, Vallow's son, took the stand.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of her kids, J.J. and Tylee were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

