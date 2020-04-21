Lyft to continue to operate at Sky Harbor Airport despite new rideshare fee structure

article

Officials with Lyft say the rideshare firm will continue to operate at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport despite a new rideshare fee structure that was upheld by Arizona Supreme Court justices in early April.

"While we remain concerned about parity across ground transportation modes and affordability, particularly during this challenging time, our full focus is on the safety of our riders, drivers, and team members. We will continue to operate at Sky Harbor Airport to provide travelers with access to reliable transportation and earning opportunities for drivers," read a portion of the statement.

The new fee structure was approved by the Phoenix City Council in December 2019, and was originally set to take effect on February 1. Under the fee structure, rideshare operators will pay a $2.80 pick-up and drop-off fee for non-zero emission vehicles at the PHX Sky Train Station.

For pick-ups and drop-offs at the terminal curb, a $4 fee will be imposed, which will increase to $4.25 in 2021, $4.50 in 2022, $4.75 in 2023, and to $5 in 2024. Starting in 2025, the rate will increase by either the inflation rate of 3%, whichever is greater.

Lyft and Uber have previously vowed to leave Sky Harbor in order to avoid the fee.

"We're pulling out of the airport, I want to be clear about that," said Uber spokesperson Piper Overstreet in December 2019. "We'll still be a transportation option around the Valley and state."

State Attorney General Mark Brnovich has argued the fee violates a 2018 constitutional amendment that banned new fees on services. Lawyers for the city argued the higher fees are not taxes on services, but charges for businesses to use the airport.

Lyft officials say they hope to revisit the fee issue with city officials "at the appropriate time."