Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: May 12-15

Watch out for closures on I-10, I-17, Loop 202 and US 60 this weekend.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 Santan for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB ramp to I-10 EB

US 60 WB HOV ramp to I-10 WB

US 60 WB on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue

I-10 EB on-ramp at Broadway Road

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes:

Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound at the SR 51 "Mini-Stack" to southbound Loop 101, then Loop 202 Santan westbound to get past the closure

For those commuting from west Phoenix, try Loop 202 South Mountain southbound/eastbound to get around the closure.

-

In Buckeye, I-10 westbound will be restricted to one lane between Watson Road and SR 85 from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.

I-10 eastbound will be restricted to one lane between SR 85 and Watson Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday

I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions at Verrado Way from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Plan for closures of ramps connecting I-10 and SR 85 this weekend, as well as occasional closures of Verrado Way on- and off-ramps on Sunday.

I-17

I-17 southbound will be shut down between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-17 SB on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road

When: 9 pm. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Try exiting early and using 19th or 35th Avenue to get around. Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound can also be used to get around the closure.

Loop 202

Loop 202 Santan eastbound and northbound will be shut down between Val Vista Drive and US 60 for pavement sealing.

The following ramp will be closed:

SR 24 westbound to EB/NB Loop 202

Crews will reopen the freeway in sections as work progresses.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 1 p.m. Saturday

Alternate routes:

Take US 60 EB instead

Try local streets like Ellsworth, Power Road and Val Vista. Drivers south of Loop 202 can take eastbound Germann Road.

US 60

US 60 westbound will be restricted to three lanes between Power and Greenfield Road.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Sunday