Man allegedly robs elderly woman, fatally runs her over in Glendale

The Brief Ali Hcaimi faces trial for two separate cases involving an alleged pattern of preying on elderly people. Prosecutors say he allegedly robbed a woman of $5,000 and fatally ran over another woman with a car. A judge set bail at $1.25 million in all cash along with mandatory electronic monitoring for one case.



A man is accused of robbing a woman in Glendale and then killing her by running her over with his car.

What we know:

An elderly woman is dead after being intentionally run over by a car near 59th Avenue and Deer Valley.

"They were cleaning up some blood over here," neighbor Mike Vespoli said, describing the scene when police were there on June 20. "Must've been 10 to 12 police officers, more came as time went on."

The man, Ali Hcaimi, has a pattern of preying on elderly people, according to the prosecution. He is currently being tried for two cases, with one involving first-degree murder and robbery, and another involving just robbery.

In the first case, prosecutors say he followed an elderly woman home from a bank after he saw her withdrawing $5,000 in cash. He pushed her and took her purse, which contained medication that is critical to her health. Prosecutors say he then dumped the purse and the medication.

Dig deeper:

Five days later, on June 20, he robbed an elderly couple and ran over a woman with his car.

"He ran over the elderly female victim in front of her husband, who had to witness this event. The form IV detailed he ran her over from head to toe. There were tire marks on her head," a state prosecutor said. "The defendant is an extreme danger to the community. He engaged in a string of robberies, two at least, where he preyed upon elderly victims."

What they're saying:

"It's concerning, something like that happens in the neighborhood," Vespoli added.

Vespoli said his neighbors had just moved away to Florida, but seemed to be back to move more things.

"Very quiet, very nice neighbors," he said. "They have not been here recently. They're here off and on to pick things up, maybe spend a night."

What's next:

Hcaimi asked for house arrest because he alleges he has psychological issues. The judge dismissed the request and set his bail at $1.25 million in cash for the robbery and murder case. The judge also ordered mandatory electronic monitoring.

Hcaimi is due back in court on June 26.

Map of the area where the woman was run over by Hcaimi's car.