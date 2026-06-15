Man in custody following pursuit and Loop 202 crash: Mesa PD

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The Brief A man is in custody after a pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened near 24th Street and Loop 202 in Phoenix. The suspect was taken to the hospital.



Mesa Police say a man has been taken into custody following a pursuit that began in the East Valley on June 15.

What we know:

Per a statement, the incident began around 2:00 p.m., when police received reports of a man who was slumped over a car's steering wheel near Dobson Road and US 60.

Investigators said while the car left the area before officers arrived, it was found a short time later near Dobson Road and University Drive.

"When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and continued driving, at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner. A vehicle pursuit was initiated," read a portion of Mesa Police's statement.

Dig deeper:

The pursuit, according to police, continued onto Loop 202, where "a multi-vehicle collision occurred involving the suspect vehicle, a police vehicle, and several uninvolved motorists near 24th Street in Phoenix."

Police only identified the suspect as an adult man. He was taken into custody at the scene.

"One officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries," police officials wrote. "Luckily, no uninvolved motorists sustained major injuries."

What's next:

Police say an investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, traffic on westbound Loop 202 is being diverted off the freeway at 24th Street.