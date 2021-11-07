Man hospitalized after Phoenix house fire

A man suffered burns to his body after a fire broke out inside a home near 22nd Avenue and Buckeye on Nov. 6.

Firefighters had responded to the area and found flames coming from the back of the house.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and an adult male had to be taken to a local burn center for injuries to his lower body.

Two people were displaced from the home, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.