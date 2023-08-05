Expand / Collapse search
Man spends $16K on dog costume, pilot flies plane in penis pattern: This week's offbeat headlines

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

From a man in a realistic dog costume getting taken for a walk to a Twitch streamer's video game giveaway gone wrong, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week.

1. Frustrated Lufthansa pilot flies plane in 15-mile long penis pattern after being diverted to different airport: A spokesperson for Lufthansa blamed "wind shear" for the diverted flight and unusual flight pattern.

2. Watch: Man dresses up in realistic dog costume, gets taken for a walk: The Japanese man reportedly spent close to $16,000 on a realistic border collie outfit.

3. English zoo confirms: Viral Chinese bears are not people in costume: Video of a Malayan sun bear standing on its hind legs at a zoo in China went viral this week, prompting speculation that the bear was actually a human in costume.

a5dd9bf2-

A sun bear is seen at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo credit CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images) ( )

4. Twitch streamer Kai Cenat to face charges after Union Square chaos: The NYPD says Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will likely face at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after an attempted video game giveaway turned into a riot.

5. Arkansas highway left a mess after truck spills nacho cheese: It was possibly the cheesiest highway shutdown in history.

FILE - A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled on August 1 on I-30 west in Arkansas. (Arkansas Department of Transportation )

6. Watch: Bank burglar lands in recycling bin as police wait with guns drawn: A suspected bank burglar's grand escape plan was quickly foiled by police. Watch the moment he lands himself in hot water.

A bank burglar's grand escape plan was quickly foiled by police. (Huron Police bodycam footage)

7. Florida deputies: Stop calling us about manatee sex: Deputies have asked citizens to stop calling them about the hoards of flailing manatees in the canals and shorelines of the Gulf Coast communities: "We can assure you they are more than fine."

GettyImages-1238143459.jpg

At Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, Florida, manatees frolic near the main spring, Jan. 19, 2022. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

8. Watch: Naked man breaks into Mesa farm store: A Mesa farm is hoping surveillance video can help find a naked man who broke into their store and coffee shop last week.

Naked man breaks into Mesa store and coffee shop

A farm in Mesa is hoping surveillance video will help find a man who broke into their store and coffee shop, while he was naked. The incident happened at Steadfast Farm, which is located near Ray and Crismon Roads. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

9. Remarkable fossil shows dinosaur, mammal forever frozen in epic battle: The 125 million-year-old fossil was discovered in the Lujiatun Member of the Lower Cretaceous Yixian formation in China back in 2012.

Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis-Repenomamus robustus pair (WZSSM VF000011) locked in mortal combat. Insets depict (left to right): hand of R. robustus wrapped around lower jaw of P. lujiatunensis, teeth of R. robustus embedded in forearm of P. lujiatune

Expand

10. See it: Tooth of largest shark that ever lived washes ashore in North Carolina: The megalodon was the most terrifying predator that ever dominated the oceans.


 


 