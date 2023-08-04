Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's giveaway turns into havoc at Union Square Park

A massive crowd of hundreds of people took over Union Square Park on Friday afternoon after a giveaway event thrown by a Twitch streamer turned into chaos.

According to reports, Twitch streamer and YouTube creator Kai Cenat had advertised a video game giveaway event, which drew large crowds of people.

The even was scheduled to start around 4 p.m. Around that time, crowds began to gather in Union Square. The view from SkyFOX showed a massive crowd of people running around the park, tearing down construction barriers, and setting off fire extinguishers.

Moments later, a black SUV was seen driving through the crowd with someone – possibly Cenat – standing up through the sunroof. The crowd began to follow the vehicle, which eventually sped away on East 17th Street.

"I love you guys to the fullest you guys are amazing," Cenat later posted on his Instagram. "THE LOVE FROM HOME BASE IS REAL. Please be safe."

A large crowd remains in the area. The NYPD is advising people to stay away.

Several trains are bypassing the area.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from "Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!" to his most recent video, "I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!"

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them. In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards. Messages sent to his publicist, management company and email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.

Kai Cenat accepts the Streamer of the Year award during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

