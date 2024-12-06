Expand / Collapse search

Man who dismembered Chandler woman learns fate in court; latest on Lori Vallow | Nightly Roundup

Published  December 6, 2024 6:24pm MST
PHOENIX - From the sentencing of a man who was found guilty of killing and dismembering a Chandler woman to new bird flu cases in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, December 6, 2024.

1. Timothy Sullivan: Man who killed Chandler woman sentenced

Man who killed and dismembered Chandler woman learns his fate in court | Crime Files

A man who said he 'snapped' before killing and dismembering a Chandler woman will spend quite some time behind bars. Here's what to know about the murder of Amy Leagans.

2. Deputies issue warning amid holiday season

Deputies warn: Keep your Christmas lights on your tree, not your car

Decking your vehicle with Christmas lights may be festive, but it’s also dangerous, police say.

3. Latest on ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow

Lori Vallow can represent herself at her Arizona trials, judge rules

Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," will be allowed to represent herself during her upcoming trials in Arizona, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled on Dec. 6.

4. Bird Flu cases reported in Arizona

1st human bird flu cases reported in Arizona

Arizona health officials say the two cases involved workers at a commercial facility in Pinal County.

5. Aftermath of UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

Companies remove executive bios, photos from websites after CEO's murder

Major health care companies have removed leadership bios and photos from their websites following the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Are there freeway closures this weekend in the Valley?

(From File)

ADOT officials say there will be no freeway closures this weekend.

"While some construction or maintenance work is possible, ADOT project teams are not scheduling weekend closures to help with holiday season traffic," read a portion of ADOT's statement.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 70s this weekend in Phoenix

After a long stretch of above average temperatures, we'll finally start to see temperatures trend downward beginning this weekend.