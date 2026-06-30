Man, woman dead in north Phoenix double shooting

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The Brief Phoenix police discovered a man and a woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near North Valley Parkway and Sonoran Desert Drive on June 30. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased or a motive for the shooting.



A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The June 30 incident happened near North Valley Parkway and Sonoran Desert Drive around 3:30 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult female and an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced both deceased. Officers secured the scene, and detectives have responded to assume and process the scene," the police department said.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case. There's no word about what led up to this shooting.

In north Phoenix on June 30, 2026, a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds near Sonoran Desert Drive and North Valley Parkway.

Map of the area where the shooting happened