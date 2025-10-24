Marijuana recall in Arizona; suspects in deadly shooting arrested | Nightly Roundup

Contamination worries prompt marijuana product recalls in Arizona; arrests made in deadly Phoenix shooting; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 24, 2025.

1. Contamination worries prompt AZ marijuana product recalls

What we know:

Health officials in Arizona announced a recall of two marijuana products.

What they're saying:

Officials with the state's Department of Health Services say the recalls were launched due to a potential of contamination. For one product, the potential contamination involves lead.

2. Arrests made in deadly shooting

What we know:

Police have arrested three people (pictured above) in connection with a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead earlier this month.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police say officers on Oct. 19 responded to reports of shots fired near 23rd Avenue and Buckeye Road, and when they got to the scene, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

3. How can you protect yourself against mosquitoes?

What we know:

Recent rainy weather have resulted in a mosquito population explosion across the Valley.

Why you should care:

Mosquitoes are more than a nuisance; they can carry West Nile virus and spread heartworms to animals.

4. Generic medication under recall

What we know:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of a generic version of the cholesterol medication Lipitor named Atorvastatin.

What they're saying:

FDA officials said over 140,000 bottles of the medication, which was manufactured by Alkem Laboratories, Ltd. India and distributed nationwide by Ascend Laboratories, LLC, in New Jersey, are being recalled.

5. Break-in results in animal care facility's temporary closure

What we know:

A planned adoption event at a Maricopa County Animal Care and Control facility in Phoenix was disrupted as a result of a breaking, which also forced the closure of the facility.

Dig deeper:

As deputies investigated, a man fell through the ceiling and was immediately arrested. He reportedly told deputies he was looking for shelter.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

