Massive Social Security data breach suspected; new details on school group money theft case | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  August 14, 2024 7:04pm MST
PHOENIX - From a massive Social Security data breach that some believe will affect every American to new details about an Arizona woman accused of stealing from a school's parent-teacher group, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

1. Everyone's Social Security number may have been stolen 

Every American's Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack

Hackers claimed to have stolen more than 2 billion records containing sensitive information including Social Security numbers, with some data reportedly leaked online.

2. AZ woman accused of stealing from school group apparently had other legal trouble

AZ woman accused of stealing from Scottsdale school group had warrant out of Yuma County | Crime Files

We are learning more about a woman who detectives say stole from the bank accounts of a parent-teacher group that is linked with a middle school in Scottsdale.

3. First day of school incident ends with student's arrest

Phoenix student arrested for allegedly bring a gun to the first day of school

A Phoenix student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school. It happened on Aug. 1 during the first day of school.

4. Ford issues ‘do not drive advisory’ for some of their cars

Ford issues ‘do not drive’ advisory for 765,000 cars and trucks - includes Mustangs and Rangers

Ford has issued a do-not-drive advisory for hundreds of thousands of cars and trucks including the Mustang and Ranger pickup trucks.

5. Shocking allegations against Tucson man

Man wanted in connection to drowning of 4-year-old daughter, stealing Tucson city vehicle, sexual misconduct

A manhunt is on for 30-year-old Nathan Aaron Peru who is accused of fleeing from police during an investigation into the drowning death of his four-year-old daughter in March.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Warmer temps, minimal storm chances in Phoenix

The high in Phoenix on Aug. 14 is expected to be about 109°F, which is slightly above normal, according to the National Weather Service.