Massive Social Security data breach suspected; new details on school group money theft case | Nightly Roundup

Big Social Security breach suspected | Nightly Roundup
From a massive Social Security data breach that some believe will affect every American to new details surrounding the case of a woman accused of stealing from a parent teacher group, here's a look at our top stories.
1. Everyone's Social Security number may have been stolen
Hackers claimed to have stolen more than 2 billion records containing sensitive information including Social Security numbers, with some data reportedly leaked online.
2. AZ woman accused of stealing from school group apparently had other legal trouble
We are learning more about a woman who detectives say stole from the bank accounts of a parent-teacher group that is linked with a middle school in Scottsdale.
3. First day of school incident ends with student's arrest
A Phoenix student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school. It happened on Aug. 1 during the first day of school.
4. Ford issues ‘do not drive advisory’ for some of their cars
Ford has issued a do-not-drive advisory for hundreds of thousands of cars and trucks including the Mustang and Ranger pickup trucks.
5. Shocking allegations against Tucson man
A manhunt is on for 30-year-old Nathan Aaron Peru who is accused of fleeing from police during an investigation into the drowning death of his four-year-old daughter in March.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The high in Phoenix on Aug. 14 is expected to be about 109°F, which is slightly above normal, according to the National Weather Service.