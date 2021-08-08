Mesa Fire: Child in critical condition following near drowning
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with Mesa Fire and Medical say a child was taken to the hospital following a near-drowning incident on Aug. 8.
The incident happened near the area of Ellsworth and Ray Roads. Officials say when first responders arrived, they found a child who was removed from a pool at the home. The child was taken to a children's hospital.
Fire officials say they are investigating the incident.
This was not the only near-drowning incident that happened on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was found at the bottom of a pool near Happy Valley Road and 39th Drive in Phoenix.
Related: Young boy in extremely critical condition after being found in North Phoenix pool
Other Top Stories
- Police: Suspect detained after 3 people were shot at home in Phoenix
- Phoenix Police: Crash kills pedestrian in Maryvale
- Tempe Police: Man seriously hurt following accidental shooting at gun range
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather
Advertisement