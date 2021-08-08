Expand / Collapse search
Mesa Fire: Child in critical condition following near drowning

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix
Swimming pool (file) article

 

MESA, Ariz. - Officials with Mesa Fire and Medical say a child was taken to the hospital following a near-drowning incident on Aug. 8.

The incident happened near the area of Ellsworth and Ray Roads. Officials say when first responders arrived, they found a child who was removed from a pool at the home. The child was taken to a children's hospital.

Fire officials say they are investigating the incident.

This was not the only near-drowning incident that happened on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was found at the bottom of a pool near Happy Valley Road and 39th Drive in Phoenix.

