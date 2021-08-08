Mesa Fire: 10-month-old boy taken to hospital following near drowning

article

Officials with Mesa Fire and Medical say a young child had to be taken to the hospital following a near-drowning incident on Aug. 8.

The incident happened at a residential neigborhood near Signal Butte and Elliot Road. Fire officials released few details, but did say the 10-month-old was listed in critical condition upon leaving the scene.

This was the third near-drowning incident to happen in the Phoenix area on Aug. 8. The first incident happened near Happy Valley Road and 39th Drive in Phoenix, and resulted in a boy being taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, The second incident happened close to where this incident happened, near Ellsworth and Ray Road.

