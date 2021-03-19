Mesa Police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old girl
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are looking for an missing 13-year-old girl who ran away from home near Dobson and Baseline after making several threats of self-harm, officials say.
Police say Makayla Kidde was last seen leaving her house on foot at 7 p.m. Thursday night, and she may still be in Mesa or in a neighboring city.
"Family is concerned for her safety due to some threats she made made about harming herself," police said on March 19.
Makayla Kidde
Kidde is described as a 5'1", 125-pound American Indian female with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and black and white Vans shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)